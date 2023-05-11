Changes to State Baseball championship schedule due to weather forecast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to forecasted severe thunderstorms late in the day Friday, the first Class A State Baseball game is moving to a 9 a.m. start.

The tournament will move to a rolling schedule, meaning games 2, 3 and 4 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the preceding game.

Friday’s games will be played at Werner Park near Papillion.

There’s a possibility for severe storms in Omaha after 5 p.m.

