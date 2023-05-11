Habitat for Humanity North Platte unveils plans to open a ReStore

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Habitat for Humanity unveiled the blue prints to their ReStore to the public during a their 25th anniversary reception Tuesday.

Executive director Dalene Skates said they recently purchased two buildings to the south of the former Carhart Lumber Kitchen and Bath building.

The plan is to remodel the building and start selling donated, gently used furniture and building materials by October.

“Once we got approved from Habitat International to open a ReStore in North Platte, we put the word out and donations started flowing in, so we’ve been very fortunate,” Skates said.

The non-profit organization is also selling personalized bricks and looking for artists to paint a mural for the Rosalynn and Jimmy and Carter legacy wall. The winning artist will not only have their supplies paid for, but they will also win $1,000.

The money raised from the bricks will go back to the organization to continue building homes.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.