Heavy, Flooding rainfall with Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A heavy rainfall event, along with the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms will be a possibility during the day Thursday.

An area of low pressure is continuing to organize in Southeast Colorado. This area of low pressure will continue to deepen during the rest of the day Thursday, and move towards the north and east. In addition of intensifying, the area of low pressure will bring in moist, warm Gulf of Mexico air, upper level forcing from Canada and lift from the low pressure center itself, this will give us the plenty of opportunities of thunderstorms. Some could even be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The timing of these storms will be in the afternoon hours lasting into the overnight hours and Friday morning. Highs during the day will be in the 60s and 70s, with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and breezy conditions around 10 to 25 mph.Have many ways to receive alerts, including the KNOP-TV NBC Nebraska News 2 App.

Strong to severe storms will be possible during the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

In addition of the severe storms, a heavy rain event could unfold across the coverage zone. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through, and some of them could be heavy at times. Resulting in a Flood Watch in effect for the Panhandle and places along and south of Interstate 80 until overnight Thursday night. Rainfall amounts could be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in heavier storms, and this could cause problems with reservoirs, streams and rivers across the region. Turn around and don’t drown and get to high ground when told to evacuate.

A heavy rainfall event will be possible to likely across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours (Andre Brooks)

This rainfall will continue into the Mother’s Day weekend, with temperatures remaining in the 60s and 70s with breezy conditions, as wrap around moisture with the slow moving area low pressure, bringing bands of showers and embedded thunderstorms.

