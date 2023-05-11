Lexington Soccer defeats Scotus in quarterfinals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lexington boys soccer defeated Scotus Catholic on Wednesday in Omaha to move on to the semifinals at the 2023 Class B State Soccer Championships.

The Minutemen netted three goals in the first half hour of the match, and held off the Shamrocks charge to advance with the 3-2 win.

Next up for Lexington is a semifinal match-up with Skutt Catholic, who the Minutemen have faced in the last two state championship games with Skutt coming out on top both times.

