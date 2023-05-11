More than 27,000 Nebraskans deceived by TurboTax owner Intuit to receive settlement checks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 27,353 Nebraska consumers who were deceived by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin to receive checks in the mail, Attorney General Hilgers announced Wednesday.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide are expected to receive checks in the mail from the $141 million multistate settlement that was announced in May 2022.

Attorney General Hilgers said Nebraska will receive $837,114 from the $141 million settlement for it’s Nebraska consumers who were tricked into paying for tax services that should have been free.

Consumers who are eligible for payment will be notified by mail by Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator, and will automatically receive a check in the mail throughout May 2023 without filing a claim.

According to Attorney General Hilgers, consumers eligible to receive checks include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Additionally, the check each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most people are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement.

