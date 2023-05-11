Pals Brewing Company has big plans this summer

Pals Brewing Company owner
Pals Brewing Company owner(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pals Brewing Company, which is known for creating their own beer, their food, and their outdoor entertainment, has made it to six years of business in North Platte.

Before Pal’s inception, they were faced with a lot of skepticism and backlash due to the location of the restaurant being on the outskirts of town. Six years later, Pals has become a staple in the community, giving the people of North Platte and those that are passing through a place to enjoy drinks, food, and entertainment.

As Pals continues to grow, this summer they have some big things coming to the restaurant that should bring in more traffic.

“It’s all about expanding our menu and hosting some bigger events. We’ve got the ultimate bull riding championships. It’s going to be right here on the north lot,” Pals owner Paul Ottinger said. “Also, we got a food truck, so we will be adding burgers and having a fish fry on Fridays. I will actually have deep fryers and things like french fries and maybe even wings. We also bought an outdoor stage, so we got to have a stage and sound system to host a little bit bigger events.”

Even though people were hesitant about the location of Pals, they are continuing to grow and expand and give people a place to enjoy themselves.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
One business fails alcohol compliance check in Lincoln County
A heavy rainfall event will be possible to likely across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours
Heavy, Flooding rainfall with Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Habitat for Humanity honored the legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter during a reception Tuesday.
Habitat for Humanity honors legacy of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

Latest News

Two trees were planted on Wednesday in honor of North Platte residents Chuck Scripter and Jim...
Trees planted in honor of North Platte residents for Arbor Day
Trees planted in honor of North Platte residents for Arbor Day
Trees planted in honor of North Platte residents for Arbor Day
Habitat for Humanity unveiled its plans to open a ReStore during a reception on Tuesday.
Habitat for Humanity North Platte unveils plans to open a ReStore
KNOP Severe Outlook 5-11-2023
Watching for severe weather Thursday evening