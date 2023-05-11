Pals Brewing Company has big plans this summer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pals Brewing Company, which is known for creating their own beer, their food, and their outdoor entertainment, has made it to six years of business in North Platte.

Before Pal’s inception, they were faced with a lot of skepticism and backlash due to the location of the restaurant being on the outskirts of town. Six years later, Pals has become a staple in the community, giving the people of North Platte and those that are passing through a place to enjoy drinks, food, and entertainment.

As Pals continues to grow, this summer they have some big things coming to the restaurant that should bring in more traffic.

“It’s all about expanding our menu and hosting some bigger events. We’ve got the ultimate bull riding championships. It’s going to be right here on the north lot,” Pals owner Paul Ottinger said. “Also, we got a food truck, so we will be adding burgers and having a fish fry on Fridays. I will actually have deep fryers and things like french fries and maybe even wings. We also bought an outdoor stage, so we got to have a stage and sound system to host a little bit bigger events.”

Even though people were hesitant about the location of Pals, they are continuing to grow and expand and give people a place to enjoy themselves.

