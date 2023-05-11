Paxton hosts District D-8 track meet

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton hosted the District D-8 track meet on Wednesday afternoon with athletes from around the area making the trip to compete for a chance to go to state.

Facility records fell in many events Wednesday including Tad Dimmitt taking the wins in both the Shot Put and the Discus competitions, as well as Dayle Haake and Tiersten Moore trading the record throughout the girls 100 meter hurdle competition.

Sandhills Valley takes the team title for the girls with a score of 85, Elm Creek comes in second with a score of 70, on the boys side of things, Mullen takes the team win with a score of 76 over Sandhills Valley with 69.

Full event results can be found on Athletic.net.

