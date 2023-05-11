Trees planted in honor of North Platte residents for Arbor Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two trees were planted on Wednesday in honor of North Platte residents Chuck Scripter and Jim Parish, for their work in supporting the community.

The ceremony was meant to celebrate Arbor Day, but was pushed back to may in hopes of better weather. While it was gloomy, the rain held off until after the ceremony completed.

Speeches were given before the plantings to honor the two men who were present at the event.

When asked how he felt about the honor, Scripter was almost speechless and grateful for the plantings.

“A tree produces,” Scripter said. “and it spreads its wings and it comforts so many people and animals. Everyone benefits from a tree.”

The trees were planted at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

