Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
A heavy rainfall event will be possible to likely across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours
Heavy, Flooding rainfall with Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday
One business fails alcohol compliance check in Lincoln County
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
KNOP Severe Outlook 5-11-2023
Watching for severe weather Thursday evening
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires