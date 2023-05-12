Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 8-year-old girl in Michigan was able to escape an alleged kidnapper with the help of her older brother.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male suspect held the victim’s mouth shut before a struggle ensued and the girl was able to break free.

Police said the girl’s 13-year-old brother witnessed the assault and shot the suspect with his slingshot,

The 17-year-old suspect ended up being hit in the head and chest, according to authorities.

A family member reportedly spotted the 17-year-old leaving the area and troopers were able to find him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age, but they said he was taken into custody where he confessed that he planned to severely beat the young girl.

The teen is facing charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he will be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy rainfall event will be possible to likely across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours
Heavy, Flooding rainfall with Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Pals Brewing Company owner
Pals Brewing Company has big plans this summer

Latest News

In this undated product photo released by Astellas Pharma, a box and container of the drug...
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval
KNOP Forecast Map 5-12-2023
Cool weekend ahead with slight shower chances
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
RAW VIDEO: Another day of rain and tornadoes for the KNOP viewing region
NPCC Graduation
North Platte Community College Class of 2023 graduates