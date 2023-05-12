Despite welcome moisture, drought conditions continue in Greater Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Up until this week, conditions in Greater Nebraska have remained dry for the most part. Chris Buttler, Drought Expert with the National Weather Service Office in North Platte says that historically, the month of December and January are the driest months of the calendar year for the North Platte region.

“You know, you can have dry conditions in the winter time, but you are probably not going to end up getting into drought conditions because that is the driest time of the year for us statistically. Our driest month in North Platte is December, January is a close second. So, those are the two driest months, and let’s say you get a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation in those months, it really doesn’t hurt us too badly. What hurt us is when we come out of spring and we remain dry, that is when things can deteriorate quickly,” Buttler said.

Buttler adds that conditions deteriorated in Southwestern Nebraska, partially due to seasonally warm temperatures and strong wind gusts. “If you look at February 1st through April 30th we had roughly 52 hundredths of an inch of precipitation in that three-month period. The North Platte National Weather Service Office has a 150-year record and going back the February through April time frame is the driest on record for that time frame,” Buttler said.

Buttler concludes with some optimism that the heavy rain experienced this far through May will help in making minor improvements in drought conditions. “I could see some minor improvements in drought conditions in the next week or so, especially in North Platte and Southwest Nebraska. I would be a little more pessimistic around Ogallala and down to Wallace, just because they are carrying so much of a deficit for the last 12 months. I don’t see if getting worse there with what we’ve got this week but there might be some minor improvements. But as far as getting out of the drought totally, we’ve got a long way to go. I think the rain we’ve gotten in the last four to five days is going to improve things a little bit but we need to keep stringing this together to get out of the drought,” Butter said.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.