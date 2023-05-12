Haymarket traffic to be restricted for Kenny Chesney concert

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several streets in the Haymarket will be restricted on Saturday due to the Kenny Chesney concert.

The Lincoln Police Department said westbound traffic into the Haymarket from Ninth Street will be restricted at R Street, P Street, Q Street and the O Street access road.

Traffic restrictions will begin at 6 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to access the Haymarket on N Street or the Salt Creek Roadway/Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive.

