Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms continues for Friday; Off and on showers for Mother’s Day weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The heavy rainfall threat continues for our Friday in the form of thunderstorms, with wet conditions persisting into the Mother’s Day weekend.

As our area of low pressure continues to turn to our south, proceeding to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with some of them bringing locally heavy rainfall and some storms being on the strong side in our northeastern regions. 1 of 2 inches of additional rainfall is possible with locally higher totals in heavier storms. Highs during the day will be between the 50s and 60s with winds around 15 to 25 mph and the wind directions will be out of the north and east. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s with rain showers off and on overnight.

Stormy and breezy conditions will be the theme for Friday
Stormy and breezy conditions will be the theme for Friday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the Mother’s Day weekend, off and on showers will continue. Highs will climb up into the mid to upper 60s with winds calming down to around 5 to 15 mph. So if any people have any Mother’s Day plans, plan accordingly, and have backup indoor plans. A break from the rain will return Monday into Tuesday with highs climbing back to near normal values, which will be in the 70s and 80s.

A somewhat wet and mild Mother's Day weekend
A somewhat wet and mild Mother's Day weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy rainfall event will be possible to likely across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours
Heavy, Flooding rainfall with Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Drought Digest of the Week 5-12-2023
Drought Digest of the Week 5-12-2023
In our weather quiz this morning, we asked if this particular example's moisture content in the...
Weather Quiz 5-12-2023
KNOP Severe Outlook 5-11-2023
Watching for severe weather Thursday evening
A heavy rainfall event will be possible to likely across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours
Heavy, Flooding rainfall with Strong to Severe thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday