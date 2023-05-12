Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms continues for Friday; Off and on showers for Mother’s Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The heavy rainfall threat continues for our Friday in the form of thunderstorms, with wet conditions persisting into the Mother’s Day weekend.

As our area of low pressure continues to turn to our south, proceeding to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with some of them bringing locally heavy rainfall and some storms being on the strong side in our northeastern regions. 1 of 2 inches of additional rainfall is possible with locally higher totals in heavier storms. Highs during the day will be between the 50s and 60s with winds around 15 to 25 mph and the wind directions will be out of the north and east. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s with rain showers off and on overnight.

Stormy and breezy conditions will be the theme for Friday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the Mother’s Day weekend, off and on showers will continue. Highs will climb up into the mid to upper 60s with winds calming down to around 5 to 15 mph. So if any people have any Mother’s Day plans, plan accordingly, and have backup indoor plans. A break from the rain will return Monday into Tuesday with highs climbing back to near normal values, which will be in the 70s and 80s.

A somewhat wet and mild Mother's Day weekend (Andre Brooks)

