Lincoln Federal Savings Bank donates to Lincoln County 4-H

By Ian Mason
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday Lincoln Federal Savings Bank donated $460 to the Lincoln County 4-H.

The bank offered the employees the option to pay to dress casually, and in return that money would be donated to a charity. This year they chose to donate it to Lincoln County 4-H.

“[Lincoln County 4-H is] making a difference in other people’s lives and we are honored to be a part of that,” Shelly Simonson, Vice President-Administration at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, said in a statement.

