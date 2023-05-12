North Platte Community College Class of 2023 graduates

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Class of 2023 gradated from North Platte Community College on Friday.

Students looked back on their education career with honor as they look forward to the next journey they will take in life.

The gym was filled with students and proud watcher as diplomas were handed out.

Multiple guest speakers wished the students well on their next chapter.

