PTO at elementary school serves sweet deal for Teacher Appreciation Week

The Parent Teacher Organization at Jefferson Elementary treated teachers, staff, maintenance...
The Parent Teacher Organization at Jefferson Elementary treated teachers, staff, maintenance and bus workers to free ice cream Friday for Teacher Appreciation Week.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Teacher Appreciation Week wrapped up on a cool note at Jefferson Elementary Friday.

The Parent Teacher Organization treated teachers, staff, maintenance and bus worker to free ice cream from the Ice Cream Coach as a way to say “thank you” for all that they do.

“That’s what we fundraise for is to give back to the teachers,” PTO president Ronda Musil said. “Monday we did a soda thing, Wednesday we brought in homemade nachos for the teachers and we got them personalized key chains as well, so we just really want them to know that we really appreciate them and this week is for them.”

The PTO sponsored 132 cups and 222 scoops of ice cream this year. Fifth graders who graduated from the DARE program were also treated to ice cream.

