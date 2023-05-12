RAW VIDEO: Another day of rain and tornadoes for the KNOP viewing region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte saw 1.39″ of rain by 5:30 pm on Friday, with more across the region expected over the next few days.

Rain will continue to move through our area this weekend, but the chances of storms are very small as we will be on the western side of the low pressure system, which is cooler and not conductive to storms.

There were five tornado warnings issued in the KNOP viewing region on Friday with two of them confirmed.

