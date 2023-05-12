Scam website targets consumers by using Hastings address

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A scam website asking prospective employees for bank information and social security numbers is using a Hastings address as a front.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to avoid PLS US LLC, also known as PS Ship and Platinum Shipping and Logistics, and uncovered a re-shipping scam operation that hides behind a legitimate Hastings business and has impacted dozens of consumers in 2023.

The alleged business has received 136 inquiries in just the past 30 days. Consumers have reported falling victim to a re-shipping scam, detailing their experiences through phone calls, complaints and customer reviews.

The business’ website describes PLS Ship as a professional and experienced cargo logistics company that provides personalized solutions for complex logistics needs. The website claims that PLS Ship has the expertise and experience to ship anything, anywhere, at any time, and has a team of cargo logistics experts and 200 agents globally.

Victims have reported being asked to sign up for employment and to provide personal information, including their driver’s license, bank information for direct deposit, and social security number to secure positions. They were asked to repackage and reship items and were to be paid after their first month of work. However, after the first month of work, the business did not pay them, and they were unable to log in to their work dashboards.

According to BBB, PLS US LLC registered on September 9, 2022, and has the same registration procedure as First Lane Logistics, Package Movers Logistics, and Fast Psonia, other re-shipping companies that BBB has previously investigated.

Consumers provided copies of text messages and emails that listed their work hours and supervisor’s contact information. One screenshot included both business names of PLS US LLC and PLS Ship. There was also a paragraph regarding position and pay information which included the following, “PLS US LLC is excited to bring you on board as a Package Checker. We will start you out at a pay rate $500 per week and $40 bonus per package. Average monthly income $3600. You will be paid on a monthly basis.”

PLS US LLC reports to be located at an address that belongs to another business known as AirGas, which BBB confirmed through the Adams County Assessor. BBB called AirGas and spoke to the company’s sales manager, who disclosed that AirGas had received more than 60 calls in the past few weeks about PLS Ship from people who were allegedly hired to work for the company. The sales manager confirmed to BBB that AirGas is the only business located at the Hastings address listed on the PLS US LLC website.

The BBB says job scams have increased since the pandemic and warns job seekers to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks.

The BBB offered these tips to avoid job scams:

Research the job offer. Call or go directly to the company’s website for contact information to verify the job posting.

Check on businesses at BBB.org if they claim to be offering jobs.

Do an internet search with the employer’s name and the word “scam” to see if there are reports involving job scams.

Examine the email address of those offering jobs to see if it matches the protocols used by an actual company. Be alert to Gmail business email addresses.

Consider creating a separate email address when posting a resume on job boards or applying for jobs. This can help detect “offers” from scam employers you did not contact.

Consider setting up a second bank account simply to handle pay for jobs where you have never met the employer in person.

If you’re paying for the promise of a job, it’s most likely a scam.

Be very wary of mystery shopping or secret shopper positions.

Work-from-home jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages are likely scams.

Beware of jobs that involve receiving and forwarding money.

Don’t fall for a fake check scam. BBB is unaware of any legitimate job offers that send checks to applicants and ask them to send money to a third party.

Be cautious in providing personal information such as your full address, birthdate, and financial information in your resume or to unverified recruiters and online applications.

Be wary of vague job descriptions.

Even if you do the work, it still may be a scam.

Do not respond to calls, text messages, or emails from unknown numbers or suspicious addresses.

Do not click any links in a text message from a number you do not recognize. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren’t hacked.

