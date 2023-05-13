Athlete of the Week: Dillon Miller

Athlete of the Week: Dillon Miller
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Brady’s Dillon Miller is senior leader for the Eagles who, despite low numbers on the team this year, is helping to develop the future of Brady athletes.

“You want to make sure that everyone is doing their best,” said Miller, “and keep everyone in line, and help the younger kids that are gonna be up here next to do their best, and I hope that I just make a lot of them get better.”

Miller recently qualified for the state track meet in Omaha in three events for the Eagles, and is looking to set personal bests on the biggest stage.

“For the 100 I would like to try and get into the 10.50 area, and get under a 21.00 in the 200,” Miller said at Thursday’s practice.

Miller has been pushed not just by his team during the 2023 season, but also by his competitors, mainly Will Kulhanek of Overton. The two were separated by just .01 seconds at the District D-8 meet in Paxton on Wednesday.

“We’ve raced since my sophomore year,” Miller said, “and he always pushes me, he’s always been my biggest competitor, we are at about 4 meets per year, and I always love competing against him because he pushes me to be my best.”

Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller

