International Bazaar will return to North Platte in 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The International Bazaar has been canceled the past few years due to the pandemic, but organizer Yoko Lawing says this year may be their best bazaar yet.

This year the bazaar is slated to have a martial arts demonstration, music from all over the world, and plenty of different food vendors showcasing all of the food different cultures have to offer.

The bazaar is scheduled to take place on August 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and was created because groups in North Platte want to encourage celebration in our differences.

“This is your chance to really be connected with the environment and culture and really celebrate the diversity we have in the community,” Lawing said.

