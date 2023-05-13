KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lilah!

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a few weeks on hiatus, Pet of the Week is back! While there weren’t any pets for us to share the past few weeks, Lilah is ready for her turn!

She is a putbul lab mix with tons of energy and love to share. She needs to be an only dog, but would do great with older kids and any active family.

She has lots of energy, but knows how to sit and shake her paw, as long as there’s a good treat in it for her!

To bring the family to meet Lilah, you can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
RAW VIDEO: Another day of rain and tornadoes for the KNOP viewing region
Pals Brewing Company owner
Pals Brewing Company has big plans this summer
Local4 Meteorologist Travis Klanecky caught a tornado crossing a highway in northern Nebraska...
WATCH: Tornado caught on camera in Wheeler County

Latest News

International Bazaar will return to North Platte in 2023
International Bazaar will return to North Platte in 2023
NPHS Class of 2023
Class of 2023 graduates from North Platte High School
KNOP hourly
Plenty of rain last week, nice weekend before rain and storms return this week
International Bazaar returns to North Platte
International Bazaar returns to North Platte