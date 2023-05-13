KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lilah!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a few weeks on hiatus, Pet of the Week is back! While there weren’t any pets for us to share the past few weeks, Lilah is ready for her turn!

She is a putbul lab mix with tons of energy and love to share. She needs to be an only dog, but would do great with older kids and any active family.

She has lots of energy, but knows how to sit and shake her paw, as long as there’s a good treat in it for her!

To bring the family to meet Lilah, you can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.

