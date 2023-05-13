Severe weather impacts eastern Nebraska counties, destroys pig farm

Burt County Emergency Management reports at least two people, between Lyons and Oakland have sustained injuries
A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023
A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A look at the intense storms that tore through the area northwest of Omaha and across the greater region Friday.

There were multiple tornados across the state, including one in central Nebraska near Spalding. It was captured by storm chaser Jordan Hall with Severe Studios.

A tornado near Spalding was caught on camera by a drone

Another video captured by a meteorologist in Grand Island shows a tornado along Highway 281 near Bartlett, about 44 miles south of O’Neill.

Local4 meteorologist Travis Klanecky captured a tornado live while driving on Highway 281 near Bartlett Friday afternoon.

And in Dodge County near Hooper, severe storms ran through a pig farm, leveling buildings and devastating a family business.

Steve Langemeier says the family has been on the farm since their grandmother started it.

“The only thing that’s standing is part of the house, the garage is completely gone,” Scott Langemeier said. “Every building we had is completely dismantled, there’s nothing left.”

Whatever comes next, they won’t be alone. Shortly after 6 News crews arrived, roughly a dozen people, friends and family, arrived at the Langemeier farm asking what they could do to help.

The line of storms also triggered severe storms south of the Omaha metro. A sped-up video taken near Table Rock from storm chaser Darin Brunin, also with Severe Studios, shows a funnel cloud attempting to form.

A funnel cloud appears to form near Table Rock on May 12, 2023

Law enforcement reported a tornado on the ground in the Pawnee City area just before 5 p.m. and a trained spotter also reported baseball-sized hail in the Table Rock area.

And in Lyons and near Uehling, there was a particularly dangerous tornado. It was rain-wrapped for the majority of the time it was on the ground. When a tornado is rain-wrapped it makes it very difficult to see.

Burt County Emergency Management reports at least two people, between Lyons and Oakland have sustained injuries.

A tornado was seen near Uehling on May 12, 2023

