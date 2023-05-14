Omaha Police: 2 women injured in shooting, suspect on the run with child

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023(WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot two women Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 36th and Parker Street at 10:25 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two adult women with gunshot wounds, apparently from a shotgun. The women were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man. He allegedly took a 2-year-old female child with him and was last seen headed northbound. Police say they believe the child is the suspect’s daughter.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims is currently unclear. It’s also unclear if either victim is the mother of the child.

Police say this case is a potential kidnapping and they are actively looking for the suspect.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College
Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
Rain totals from the last five days of rain
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation, in conjunction with the North Platte High School,...
North Platte Public Schools Foundation announces 2023 NPHS Distinguished Alumni Awards

Latest News

KNOP hourly
Plenty of rain last week, nice weekend before rain and storms return this week
Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
Rain totals from the last five days of rain
International Bazaar will return to North Platte in 2023
International Bazaar will return to North Platte in 2023
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lilah!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lilah!