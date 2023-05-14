Omaha Police ask for help in finding missing 2-year-old

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 14, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Omaha Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 2-year-old.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued on Sunday for Eastern Nebraska for Raishyre Johnson.

NSP said Johnson is a black girl, with brown eyes, black braided hair to the side and was last seen wearing purple flower shorts with a black shirt.

Johnson is missing from 3517 Parker St area in Omaha, and last seen at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636.

For more information visit the NSP website.

