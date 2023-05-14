Rain totals from the last five days of rain
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte and the surrounding area has seen showers consistently over the last 5 days. The showers have dumped plenty of rain across the region, including plenty of areas with over 3″ confirmed.
The National Weather Service office in North Platte has complied the totals below. We should note that not all are “official” totals, meaning that they are not officially taken by the National Weather Service or its affiliates. The totals listed below are listed in order from greatest to least.
Note, these designations are how the data is recorded.
COCORAHS - Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network
COOP - Cooperative Observer Program
ASOS - Automated Surface Observing Systems
CWOP - Citizens Weather Observer Program
HADS - Hydrometeorological Automated Data System
AWS - Automatic Weather Station
RAWS - Remote Automatic Weather Station
Here is a visual graphic produced by the National Weather Service:
And here is the full precipitation total list:
|Location
|Amount
|Provider
|Gordon 13NW
|5.96 in
|COCORAHS
|Enders 3W
|5.86 in
|COCORAHS
|Imperial
|5.75 in
|COOP
|Enders 1NNW
|5.66 in
|COCORAHS
|Imperial Airport
|5.42 in
|ASOS
|Arthur
|5.22 in
|COOP
|Merna 11W
|5.00 in
|COCORAHS
|Merna
|4.75 in
|COCORAHS
|Madrid 8SW
|4.71 in
|COCORAHS
|Lamar 3S
|4.50 in
|COCORAHS
|Anselmo 2WNW
|4.41 in
|COCORAHS
|Wauneta
|4.39 in
|COCORAHS
|Anselmo 2WSW
|4.36 in
|COOP
|Anselmo 6.5 E
|4.30 in
|COCORAHS
|Broken Bow 10.19 NNE
|4.28 in
|COCORAHS
|Maxwell
|4.24 in
|COCORAHS
|Imperial 13ENE
|4.17 in
|COCORAHS
|Merna 7WNW
|4.12 in
|COCORAHS
|Grant
|4.11 in
|COCORAHS
|Grant 7NNW
|4.02 in
|COCORAHS
|Chambers
|3.88 in
|CWOP
|Elsie 3SSW
|3.85 in
|COCORAHS
|Broken Bow 1N
|3.84 in
|COCORAHS
|Brule 11.5 N
|3.78 in
|COCORAHS
|Callaway
|3.75 in
|COCORAHS
|Keystone
|3.73 in
|CWOP
|Naper 9.0 WSW
|3.71 in
|COCORAHS
|Burton 0.14 SW
|3.70 in
|COCORAHS
|North Platte 0.9 E
|3.70 in
|COCORAHS
|Maywood 10S
|3.64
|COCORAHS
|North Platte
|3.52 in
|CWOP
|Anselmo 8WSW
|3.50 in
|COCORAHS
|Lewellen 3.3 ENE
|3.47 in
|COCORAHS
|Oshkosh 10NE
|3.46 in
|COOP
|Hay Springs 3.92 NE
|3.46 in
|COCORAHS
|Big Springs 2.68 NE
|3.41 in
|COCORAHS
|North Platte 1WNW
|3.41 in
|COCORAHS
|Broken Bow Airport
|3.39 in
|ASOS
|Cody 8SSW
|3.28 in
|COCORAHS
|Stapleton 5WSW
|3.20 in
|COCORAHS
|Stapleton 5W
|3.20 in
|COOP
|Springview
|3.11 in
|COOP
|North Platte 1W
|3.07 in
|COCORAHS
|Taylor 6.48 WSW
|3.06 in
|COCORAHS
|Anselmo 9NW
|3.03 in
|COCORAHS
|Almeria 7NNE
|2.99 in
|COCORAHS
|Taylor 13 NNW
|2.99 in
|COCORAHS
|Palisade 1W
|2.97 in
|HADS
|Mullen 8NNE
|2.95 in
|COCORAHS
|Ogallala
|2.95 in
|COOP
|Paxton 7.4 S
|2.93 in
|COCORAHS
|Amelia 12S
|2.88 in
|COCORAHS
|Ainsworth 1.3 SW
|2.87 in
|COCORAHS
|North Platte 5SSW
|2.86 in
|CWOP
|Kilgore 1 NE
|2.84 in
|COOP
|Farnam 3.69 SW
|2.81 in
|COCORAHS
|Hay Springs 3.4 E
|2.80 in
|COCORAHS
|Berwyn 6SSW
|2.79 in
|COCORAHS
|Stapleton
|2.78 in
|CWOP
|Sutherland 4NE
|2.78 in
|COCORAHS
|Rushville 7SSW
|2.76 in
|COCORAHS
|O`Neill Airport
|2.72 in
|AWOS
|Wallace 2W
|2.64 in
|COOP
|Wellfleet 7NNE
|2.63 in
|COCORAHS
|Gothenburg 11N
|2.60 in
|COCORAHS
|Custer
|2.58 in
|CWOP
|Callaway 8WSW
|2.58 in
|AWS
|Ogallala Airport
|2.57 in
|AWOS
|Hershey 2 SE
|2.51 in
|COOP
|Sutherland 8WSW
|2.48 in
|COCORAHS
|Newport 7.6 NNE
|2.43 in
|COCORAHS
|Halsey
|2.37 in
|COCORAHS
|Gothenburg 24N
|2.31 in
|COCORAHS
|Crescent Lake
|2.31 in
|RAWS
|Valentine 1NNE
|2.28 in
|COCORAHS
|Mullen 21.3 N
|2.26 in
|COCORAHS
|Curtis 9S
|2.23 in
|COCORAHS
|Paxton 2SW
|2.21 in
|AWS
|Halsey 2W
|2.20 in
|RAWS
|Thedford Airport
|2.19 in
|AWOS
|Valentine 1N
|2.15 in
|CWOP
|Almeria 6SW
|2.10 in
|COCORAHS
|Valentine 27S
|2.10 in
|RAWS
|North Platte Airport
|2.10 in
|ASOS
|Ainsworth Airport
|2.07 in
|AWOS
|Sutherland 1NW
|2.06 in
|COCORAHS
|Hayes Center
|2.00 in
|COOP
|Mullen
|1.98 in
|COCORAHS
|Ewing 12S
|1.95 in
|COCORAHS
|Lakeside 6SSE
|1.94 in
|COCORAHS
|Cambridge 6.15 NNW
|1.92 in
|COCORAHS
|Tryon 11ENE
|1.92 in
|COCORAHS
|Cambridge 7N
|1.91 in
|COCORAHS
|North Platte 4N
|1.85 in
|CWOP
|Valentine 23.4 SSW
|1.66 in
|COCORAHS
|North Platte 1SE
|1.61 in
|CWOP
|Gordon Airport
|1.49 in
|AWOS
|Eustis 2NW
|1.47 in
|COOP
|Valentine Airport
|1.37 in
|ASOS
