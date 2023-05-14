Rain totals from the last five days of rain

Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
By Ian Mason
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte and the surrounding area has seen showers consistently over the last 5 days. The showers have dumped plenty of rain across the region, including plenty of areas with over 3″ confirmed.

The National Weather Service office in North Platte has complied the totals below. We should note that not all are “official” totals, meaning that they are not officially taken by the National Weather Service or its affiliates. The totals listed below are listed in order from greatest to least.

Note, these designations are how the data is recorded.

COCORAHS - Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network

COOP - Cooperative Observer Program

ASOS - Automated Surface Observing Systems

CWOP - Citizens Weather Observer Program

HADS - Hydrometeorological Automated Data System

AWS - Automatic Weather Station

RAWS - Remote Automatic Weather Station

Here is a visual graphic produced by the National Weather Service:

NWS North Platte 5 Day rainfall total gfx
And here is the full precipitation total list:

LocationAmountProvider
Gordon 13NW5.96 inCOCORAHS
Enders 3W5.86 inCOCORAHS
Imperial5.75 inCOOP
Enders 1NNW5.66 inCOCORAHS
Imperial Airport5.42 inASOS
Arthur5.22 inCOOP
Merna 11W5.00 inCOCORAHS
Merna4.75 inCOCORAHS
Madrid 8SW4.71 inCOCORAHS
Lamar 3S4.50 inCOCORAHS
Anselmo 2WNW4.41 inCOCORAHS
Wauneta4.39 inCOCORAHS
Anselmo 2WSW4.36 inCOOP
Anselmo 6.5 E4.30 inCOCORAHS
Broken Bow 10.19 NNE4.28 inCOCORAHS
Maxwell4.24 inCOCORAHS
Imperial 13ENE4.17 inCOCORAHS
Merna 7WNW4.12 inCOCORAHS
Grant4.11 inCOCORAHS
Grant 7NNW4.02 inCOCORAHS
Chambers3.88 inCWOP
Elsie 3SSW3.85 inCOCORAHS
Broken Bow 1N3.84 inCOCORAHS
Brule 11.5 N3.78 inCOCORAHS
Callaway3.75 inCOCORAHS
Keystone3.73 inCWOP
Naper 9.0 WSW3.71 inCOCORAHS
Burton 0.14 SW3.70 inCOCORAHS
North Platte 0.9 E3.70 inCOCORAHS
Maywood 10S3.64COCORAHS
North Platte3.52 inCWOP
Anselmo 8WSW3.50 inCOCORAHS
Lewellen 3.3 ENE3.47 inCOCORAHS
Oshkosh 10NE3.46 inCOOP
Hay Springs 3.92 NE3.46 inCOCORAHS
Big Springs 2.68 NE3.41 inCOCORAHS
North Platte 1WNW3.41 inCOCORAHS
Broken Bow Airport3.39 inASOS
Cody 8SSW3.28 inCOCORAHS
Stapleton 5WSW3.20 inCOCORAHS
Stapleton 5W3.20 inCOOP
Springview3.11 inCOOP
North Platte 1W3.07 inCOCORAHS
Taylor 6.48 WSW3.06 inCOCORAHS
Anselmo 9NW3.03 inCOCORAHS
Almeria 7NNE2.99 inCOCORAHS
Taylor 13 NNW2.99 inCOCORAHS
Palisade 1W2.97 inHADS
Mullen 8NNE2.95 inCOCORAHS
Ogallala2.95 inCOOP
Paxton 7.4 S2.93 inCOCORAHS
Amelia 12S2.88 inCOCORAHS
Ainsworth 1.3 SW2.87 inCOCORAHS
North Platte 5SSW2.86 inCWOP
Kilgore 1 NE2.84 inCOOP
Farnam 3.69 SW2.81 inCOCORAHS
Hay Springs 3.4 E2.80 inCOCORAHS
Berwyn 6SSW2.79 inCOCORAHS
Stapleton2.78 inCWOP
Sutherland 4NE2.78 inCOCORAHS
Rushville 7SSW2.76 inCOCORAHS
O`Neill Airport2.72 inAWOS
Wallace 2W2.64 inCOOP
Wellfleet 7NNE2.63 inCOCORAHS
Gothenburg 11N2.60 inCOCORAHS
Custer2.58 inCWOP
Callaway 8WSW2.58 inAWS
Ogallala Airport2.57 inAWOS
Hershey 2 SE2.51 inCOOP
Sutherland 8WSW2.48 inCOCORAHS
Newport 7.6 NNE2.43 inCOCORAHS
Halsey2.37 inCOCORAHS
Gothenburg 24N2.31 inCOCORAHS
Crescent Lake2.31 inRAWS
Valentine 1NNE2.28 inCOCORAHS
Mullen 21.3 N2.26 inCOCORAHS
Curtis 9S2.23 inCOCORAHS
Paxton 2SW2.21 inAWS
Halsey 2W2.20 inRAWS
Thedford Airport2.19 inAWOS
Valentine 1N2.15 inCWOP
Almeria 6SW2.10 inCOCORAHS
Valentine 27S2.10 inRAWS
North Platte Airport2.10 inASOS
Ainsworth Airport2.07 inAWOS
Sutherland 1NW2.06 inCOCORAHS
Hayes Center2.00 inCOOP
Mullen1.98 inCOCORAHS
Ewing 12S1.95 inCOCORAHS
Lakeside 6SSE1.94 inCOCORAHS
Cambridge 6.15 NNW1.92 inCOCORAHS
Tryon 11ENE1.92 inCOCORAHS
Cambridge 7N1.91 inCOCORAHS
North Platte 4N1.85 inCWOP
Valentine 23.4 SSW1.66 inCOCORAHS
North Platte 1SE1.61 inCWOP
Gordon Airport1.49 inAWOS
Eustis 2NW1.47 inCOOP
Valentine Airport1.37 inASOS

