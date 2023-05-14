Rain totals from the last five days of rain

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte and the surrounding area has seen showers consistently over the last 5 days. The showers have dumped plenty of rain across the region, including plenty of areas with over 3″ confirmed.

The National Weather Service office in North Platte has complied the totals below. We should note that not all are “official” totals, meaning that they are not officially taken by the National Weather Service or its affiliates. The totals listed below are listed in order from greatest to least.

Note, these designations are how the data is recorded.

COCORAHS - Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network

COOP - Cooperative Observer Program

ASOS - Automated Surface Observing Systems

CWOP - Citizens Weather Observer Program

HADS - Hydrometeorological Automated Data System

AWS - Automatic Weather Station

RAWS - Remote Automatic Weather Station

Here is a visual graphic produced by the National Weather Service:

NWS North Platte 5 Day rainfall total gfx (NWS North Platte 5 Day rainfall total gfx)

And here is the full precipitation total list:

Location Amount Provider Gordon 13NW 5.96 in COCORAHS Enders 3W 5.86 in COCORAHS Imperial 5.75 in COOP Enders 1NNW 5.66 in COCORAHS Imperial Airport 5.42 in ASOS Arthur 5.22 in COOP Merna 11W 5.00 in COCORAHS Merna 4.75 in COCORAHS Madrid 8SW 4.71 in COCORAHS Lamar 3S 4.50 in COCORAHS Anselmo 2WNW 4.41 in COCORAHS Wauneta 4.39 in COCORAHS Anselmo 2WSW 4.36 in COOP Anselmo 6.5 E 4.30 in COCORAHS Broken Bow 10.19 NNE 4.28 in COCORAHS Maxwell 4.24 in COCORAHS Imperial 13ENE 4.17 in COCORAHS Merna 7WNW 4.12 in COCORAHS Grant 4.11 in COCORAHS Grant 7NNW 4.02 in COCORAHS Chambers 3.88 in CWOP Elsie 3SSW 3.85 in COCORAHS Broken Bow 1N 3.84 in COCORAHS Brule 11.5 N 3.78 in COCORAHS Callaway 3.75 in COCORAHS Keystone 3.73 in CWOP Naper 9.0 WSW 3.71 in COCORAHS Burton 0.14 SW 3.70 in COCORAHS North Platte 0.9 E 3.70 in COCORAHS Maywood 10S 3.64 COCORAHS North Platte 3.52 in CWOP Anselmo 8WSW 3.50 in COCORAHS Lewellen 3.3 ENE 3.47 in COCORAHS Oshkosh 10NE 3.46 in COOP Hay Springs 3.92 NE 3.46 in COCORAHS Big Springs 2.68 NE 3.41 in COCORAHS North Platte 1WNW 3.41 in COCORAHS Broken Bow Airport 3.39 in ASOS Cody 8SSW 3.28 in COCORAHS Stapleton 5WSW 3.20 in COCORAHS Stapleton 5W 3.20 in COOP Springview 3.11 in COOP North Platte 1W 3.07 in COCORAHS Taylor 6.48 WSW 3.06 in COCORAHS Anselmo 9NW 3.03 in COCORAHS Almeria 7NNE 2.99 in COCORAHS Taylor 13 NNW 2.99 in COCORAHS Palisade 1W 2.97 in HADS Mullen 8NNE 2.95 in COCORAHS Ogallala 2.95 in COOP Paxton 7.4 S 2.93 in COCORAHS Amelia 12S 2.88 in COCORAHS Ainsworth 1.3 SW 2.87 in COCORAHS North Platte 5SSW 2.86 in CWOP Kilgore 1 NE 2.84 in COOP Farnam 3.69 SW 2.81 in COCORAHS Hay Springs 3.4 E 2.80 in COCORAHS Berwyn 6SSW 2.79 in COCORAHS Stapleton 2.78 in CWOP Sutherland 4NE 2.78 in COCORAHS Rushville 7SSW 2.76 in COCORAHS O`Neill Airport 2.72 in AWOS Wallace 2W 2.64 in COOP Wellfleet 7NNE 2.63 in COCORAHS Gothenburg 11N 2.60 in COCORAHS Custer 2.58 in CWOP Callaway 8WSW 2.58 in AWS Ogallala Airport 2.57 in AWOS Hershey 2 SE 2.51 in COOP Sutherland 8WSW 2.48 in COCORAHS Newport 7.6 NNE 2.43 in COCORAHS Halsey 2.37 in COCORAHS Gothenburg 24N 2.31 in COCORAHS Crescent Lake 2.31 in RAWS Valentine 1NNE 2.28 in COCORAHS Mullen 21.3 N 2.26 in COCORAHS Curtis 9S 2.23 in COCORAHS Paxton 2SW 2.21 in AWS Halsey 2W 2.20 in RAWS Thedford Airport 2.19 in AWOS Valentine 1N 2.15 in CWOP Almeria 6SW 2.10 in COCORAHS Valentine 27S 2.10 in RAWS North Platte Airport 2.10 in ASOS Ainsworth Airport 2.07 in AWOS Sutherland 1NW 2.06 in COCORAHS Hayes Center 2.00 in COOP Mullen 1.98 in COCORAHS Ewing 12S 1.95 in COCORAHS Lakeside 6SSE 1.94 in COCORAHS Cambridge 6.15 NNW 1.92 in COCORAHS Tryon 11ENE 1.92 in COCORAHS Cambridge 7N 1.91 in COCORAHS North Platte 4N 1.85 in CWOP Valentine 23.4 SSW 1.66 in COCORAHS North Platte 1SE 1.61 in CWOP Gordon Airport 1.49 in AWOS Eustis 2NW 1.47 in COOP Valentine Airport 1.37 in ASOS

