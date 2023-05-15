U.S. Forest Service Bovee fire restoration meeting in Halsey

The U.S. Forest Service sought public input on the Bovee Fire restoration in Halsey on Monday.
By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the fall of 2022 the Boove fire burned nearly 5,151 acres of land in and near the Nebraska National Forest. As plans for restoration begin to take shape, the U.S. Forest Service sought public input in Halsey on Monday.

“The listening sessions were inspired by the fact that our district ranger at the time promised folks they’d have a voice in reshaping their forest,” said Greg Wright, Acting District Ranger for the Nebraska National Forest. “It’s important that we take all opinions into consideration as we try to think about what it is going to look like going into the future.”

Wright also stressed that no plans have been set in stone.

“There is nothing on paper,” Wright said. “We want to get public opinion so we can use that public opinion to shape the thing that is written on paper later on.”

Just under 20 individuals were in attendance at the noon meeting Monday.

Wright said that there has also been meaningful dialog virtually as well.

“We’ve had a lot of responses on Facebook, for a town of 40 people we had 15 to 20 folks in attendance and I thought they provided a lot of good input.”

Wright said that the cause of the Boove Fire remains under investigation.

