Cloudy and mild temperatures Monday; Warmer and more sunshine Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After an active week of weather last week, conditions this week will start quiet with it warming up more on Tuesday.

Northeasterly flow, caused by an area of high pressure that is centered to our north and west, is causing a little bit of lift for our viewing area during the day Monday. This northeasterly flow will cause for the clouds to persist during the day Monday and allowing for highs to be below average, with values in the 50s and 60s, and slightly breezy winds with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, the area of high pressure will shift towards the east, which will suppress the air, thus clearing the skies out and bring temperatures down into the 40s and 50s.

Mild and cloudy conditions will be the theme for the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

As our area of high pressure moves towards the east Tuesday, this will grant the area southeasterly flow. This flow will let the coverage zone a Gulf of Mexico airmass come in, increasing the humidity and for the sky to be more on the sunny side. Highs will be also be on the climb, with indices in the 70s and light winds. The warmup will continue on Wednesday, increasing the highs in the 80s, ahead of a cold front. This cold front will ignite some shower and thunderstorm chances across our neck of the woods. Some storms could be on the intense side, and we will keep you posted on this potential as we move forward here.

Warmer with ample sunshine for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Shower chances will continue into the day Thursday into Friday, with highs dropping into the 70s, with a northeasterly flow. Once we enter in the weekend, the sun and warmer temperatures will return, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

