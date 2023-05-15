Lincoln County Commissioners approve law enforcement overtime for NEBRASKAland Days Festival

(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners approved on Monday an alcohol and speed enforcement grant that runs during the NEBRASKAland Days Festival from June 13 through June 25.

District Four Commissioner Chris Bruns applauded the work by local law enforcement during the festival prior to voting on the mini-grant.

”NEBRASKAland Days is always a fun time, thanks in large part to the work of law enforcement agencies in the area the work that you provide and having a presence in making sure that it is a safe environment for families to attend all those events,” said Bruns.

The board unanimously voted in favor of the grant, which allows for overtime pay for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies during the historic NEBRASKAland Days Festival.

Commissioners also approved setting June 12 to receive bids for the 2023 asphalt overlay projects.

The meeting was live-streamed on the Lincoln County YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
Rain totals from the last five days of rain
Major infrastructure funding coming to southwestern Nebraska
Major infrastructure funding coming to southwest Nebraska
Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College
Omaha Police find missing 2-year-old girl
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Bovee fire restoration meeting held Monday in Halsey
Bovee fire restoration meeting held Monday in Halsey
KNOP Weather Outlook 5-15-2023
Slightly warm this week, with mid-week t-storm chance
Halsey residents attend a US Forest Service listening session to provide input on the future of...
U.S. Forest Service Bovee fire restoration meeting in Halsey
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fire on Interstate 80 that occurred over the...
RV catches fire east of Brady on I-80