Lincoln County Commissioners approve law enforcement overtime for NEBRASKAland Days Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners approved on Monday an alcohol and speed enforcement grant that runs during the NEBRASKAland Days Festival from June 13 through June 25.

District Four Commissioner Chris Bruns applauded the work by local law enforcement during the festival prior to voting on the mini-grant.

”NEBRASKAland Days is always a fun time, thanks in large part to the work of law enforcement agencies in the area the work that you provide and having a presence in making sure that it is a safe environment for families to attend all those events,” said Bruns.

The board unanimously voted in favor of the grant, which allows for overtime pay for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies during the historic NEBRASKAland Days Festival.

Commissioners also approved setting June 12 to receive bids for the 2023 asphalt overlay projects.

The meeting was live-streamed on the Lincoln County YouTube page.

