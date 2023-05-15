Major infrastructure funding coming to southwest Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Almost a year and a half after the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, better known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, was signed into law, that funding is starting to come to southwestern Nebraska in the form of grants for water conservation and measurement projects.

The Middle Republican Natural Resource District has been awarded nearly $2 million dollars worth of grants for their project of upgrading every telemetry meter in their district.

These meters help the district track the water each farmer is using, so that they can stay in compliance with regulations.

The new system of meters connects to the Middle Republican Natural Resource Distract via internet and allows them, as well as farmers, to track their water usage in realtime.

Now that the meters are more accurate, farmers can have a better feel for how much water their crops use and may not need to water them as much, conserving the region’s water, which is extremely beneficial in times of drought.

Senator Deb Fischer, who voted for the bill, was happy the much needed funding is coming to her district.

“I’m glad to see the bipartisan infrastructure law, which I supported, invest in this unique system of stewardship as we look to protect communities from the impacts of severe drought,” she said in a media release.

Representative Adrian Smith, who voted against the legislation, does not regret his vote.

A representative from his office said, “Congressman Smith supports responsible infrastructure investment; however his concerns about the Democrat-led effort to shove Build Back Better through the House led to his opposition. He does not regret his vote.”

