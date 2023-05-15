Nebraska Men’s Track and Field Team win Big Ten Outdoor Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska men’s track and field team won the Big Ten outdoor team championship on Sunday at the Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, Ind.

The Husker men won their first Big Ten outdoor title since 2016 with 151 points, their most at a conference meet since 2004. Minnesota was second with 122 points, and Iowa was third with 120 points. It’s the 30th all-time conference outdoor title for the Husker men and their 68th conference title overall. It also marks their first conference championship under first-year head coach Justin St. Clair.

The Nebraska women finished third with 112 points, which was their most points ever at a Big Ten meet. It was also their best Big Ten outdoor finish since placing third in 2016. Nebraska was just behind Michigan (139) and Ohio State (123).

The Huskers finished the meet with 12 event titles, four of which came on Sunday.

“On both sides we had a tremendous meet,” St. Clair said. “We competed hard and we competed smart. We know when and how to advance and how to make finals, and that’s very important at the conference meet. Winning the title is a great thing, just with the feeling of the team coming together and cheering each other on and supporting each other. Our objective was to win, but to win in the fashion we won in as a group and as a family was very special to me. There were tremendous results across the board and multiple champions, facility records, conference records, even a Swedish national record. I was proud of how both teams had the fire in their eyes and were very intentional about executing the competition. It just continues to grow our team environment. We know what it takes to win and now we need to keep that energy moving forward.”

Maxwell Otterdahl repeated as the Big Ten discus champion with a personal-best throw of 192-0 (58.53m). That throw moved him up to No. 8 in school history. He edged teammate Jonah Wilson, who was second with a throw of 185-10 (56.64m). The duo went back and forth in the shot put on Saturday with Wilson ultimately coming out on top. But Otterdahl was victorious on Sunday, and their 18 total team points in the discus put the Husker men way out in front in the team race.

Darius Luff was the champion in the 110m hurdles after a new school record time of 13.32, which ranks third in the nation this season. He completed the sweep of the indoor 60m and outdoor 110m hurdles titles this season. Brithton Senior was third after a time of 13.61, earning his second Big Ten medal this year.

Jenna Rogers became a Big Ten high jump champion for the third time in her career, clearing 6-0 1/2 (1.84m). A sophomore, Rogers has three titles in four career Big Ten meets. Madison Yerigan also found the podium with a third-place finish at 5-11 1/4 (1.81m).

Lotavia Brown turned in a huge personal best of 43-8 3/4 (13.33m) in the triple jump to win the gold medal. It was the No. 9 jump in school history for the St. Ann, Jamaica native who entered the meet with the seventh-best jump in the Big Ten during the regular season.

Also scoring in the women’s triple jump were Ieva Turke in fourth (42-6, 12.95m) and Velecia Williams in eighth (41-7 1/4, 12.68m). In the men’s triple jump, Micaylon Moore earned a bronze medal after jumping 52-0 3/4 (15.87m), and Terrol Wilson was just behind Moore in fourth place with a leap of 51-5 1/2 (15.68m), a personal best.

Kalynn Meyer finished fourth in the discus with a personal best of 180-10 (55.12m), the No. 6 throw all-time at Nebraska. Betty Rosvold was seventh at 166-4 (50.70m). Madi Scholl was sixth in the women’s high jump, clearing 5-10 (1.78m), and Brooklyn Miller was eighth at 5-8 3/4 (1.75m), giving the Husker women four point scorers in the event.

The Huskers also racked up some important team points on the track on Sunday:

4. Omar Rodgers (400m Hurdles) - 51.20 (5 points)

4. Men’s 4x100m Relay - 40.34 (5 points)

6. Nick Bryant (400m) - 46.84 (3 points)

6. Sam Easley (800m) - 1:48.90 PR (3 points)

6. Men’s 4x400m Relay - 3:09.12 (3 points)

7. Cory Berg (400m Hurdles) - 51.78 (2 points)

8. Kavian Kerr (200m) - 21.15 (1 point)

8. Women’s 4x100m Relay - 47.05 (1 point)

The Huskers will turn their attention to the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Sacramento, Calif., set for May 24-27.

Nebraska’s 2023 Big Ten Outdoor Champions

Lotavia Brown, Women’s Triple Jump

Mayson Conner, Men’s High Jump

Axelina Johansson, Women’s Shot Put

Darius Luff, Men’s 110m Hurdles

Tanessa Morris, Women’s Hammer Throw

Rhema Otabor, Women’s Javelin

Maxwell Otterdahl, Men’s Discus

Arthur Petersen, Men’s Javelin

Jenna Rogers, Women’s High Jump

Till Steinforth, Men’s Decathlon

Till Steinforth, Men’s Long Jump

Jonah Wilson, Men’s Shot Put

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.