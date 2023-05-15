RV catches fire east of Brady on I-80

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fire on Interstate 80 that occurred on Saturday.

NSP said a tow truck was moving an RV when the RV caught fire about six miles east of Brady.

The fire shut down the westbound land for about an hour.

According to NSP, the cause of the fire is still unknown. There were no injuries reported.

