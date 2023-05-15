Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
Rain totals from the last five days of rain
Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Omaha Police find missing 2-year-old girl
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation, in conjunction with the North Platte High School,...
North Platte Public Schools Foundation announces 2023 NPHS Distinguished Alumni Awards

Latest News

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert
Mild and cloudy conditions will be the theme for the day Monday
Cloudy and mild temperatures Monday; Warmer and more sunshine Tuesday
A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shark attacks kayak of man fishing
The world's oldest dog, Portugal's Bobi, turns 31 years old. (CNN Portugal)
World's oldest dog turns 31
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert