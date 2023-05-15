West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball rosters released

By Tristen Winder
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 West Nebraska All-Star rosters have been announced for the annual volleyball and football showcase games to be played Saturday, June 10th in Scottsbluff.

The athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches to participate.

WEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM:

  • Tamika Eastman, Sioux County
  • Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales, Minatare
  • Tayden Kirchner, Ogallala
  • Jamie Krab, Ogallala
  • Bryn McNair, Chase County
  • Kierra Miller, Bayard
  • Marlee Pinnt, Chadron
  • Carleigh Pszanka, Gering
  • Reese Riddle, Sidney
  • Reaghan Shultz, Gordon-Rushville
  • Rheagan Stanley, Sidney
  • Kambree Walker, Hemingford
  • Tierra West, Scottsbluff

Head Coach- Leslie Foral (Scottsbluff), Assistant Coach- Tabitha Unzicker (Bayard)

EAST VOLLEYBALL TEAM:

  • Caylin Barnett, Southwest
  • Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg
  • Olivia Hansen, Maywood
  • Bradie Medina, Holdrege
  • Katherine Paitz, Litchfield
  • Taylor Ross, South Loup
  • Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna
  • Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Pat’s
  • Ashtyn Snider, Cozad
  • Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup
  • Bailey Truksa, Southwest
  • Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg
  • Alexis Wood, Maywood

Head Coach- Kim Barnett (Southwest), Assistant Coach- Ryan Birner (Holdrege)

WEST FOOTBALL TEAM:

  • Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff
  • Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff
  • Kaden Bohnsack, Gering
  • Justin Ernest, Leyton
  • Parker Farrenkopf, Bridgeport
  • Matthew Finken, Ogallala
  • Seth Gaswick, Chadron
  • Logan Gomez, Minatare
  • Khristian Jimenez, Scottsbluff
  • Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix
  • Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff
  • John Kollars, Alliance
  • Jakob Kruse, Leyton
  • Kason Loomis, Bridgeport
  • Ashton Lurz, Valentine
  • Riley Murphy, Mitchell
  • Michael Perez Jr, Gordon-Rushville
  • Austin Roelle, Sidney
  • Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering
  • Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County
  • Alec Sibal, Gering
  • Ethan Sihm, Perkins County
  • Merritt Skinner, Ogallala
  • Ethan Skolsky, Ogallala
  • Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff
  • Malachi Swallow, Chadron
  • Tucker Thomas, Mitchell
  • Atreyu Thorsen, Gordon-Rushville
  • Hayden Umble, Mitchell
  • Johnny Vargas, Garden County
  • Logan Witte, Valentine

Head Coach- Dale Frerichs (Potter-Dix)

Assistant Coaches- Dillon Broussard (Mitchell), Danny O’Boyle (Gering), Jeremy Reimers (Bridgeport)

EAST FOOTBALL TEAM:

  • Dylan Bahe, Arapahoe
  • Eli Boryca, Cozad
  • Isaiah Bullis, Elwood
  • Jase Carpenter, Lexington
  • Cash Chytka, Cozad
  • Cord Chytka, Cozad
  • Jonathan Clapp, Alma
  • Levi Converse, Lexington
  • Trevor Crisman, North Platte
  • Gabriel DeNaeyer, Mullen
  • Sebastian Dones, Lexington
  • Adam Duggar, McCook
  • Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow
  • Bennett Geiken, Gothenburg
  • Weston Geiken, Gothenburg
  • Jacob-Gomez Wilson, McCook
  • Lucas Gomez Wilson, McCook
  • Kohan Grindle, Cambridge
  • Jayson Guthard, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
  • Lance Jones, South Loup
  • Kai Jorgensen, Gothenburg
  • Eli Kehler, McCook
  • Clay Meyer, Loomis
  • Daven Naylor, Loomis
  • Tyson Neely, Broken Bow
  • Garrett Piper, Broken Bow
  • Nathan Reynolds, Broken Bow
  • Brock Roblee, North Platte
  • Connor Wells, Broken Bow
  • Cooper Wendland, Arapahoe
  • Harley Yenni, North Platte
  • Gabriel Yochum, Holdrege

Head Coach- Jeff Gross (McCook)

Assistant Coaches- Kurt Altig (North Platte), Jake McLain (Holdrege), Joe Vetrovsky (McCook)

The 2023 West Nebraska-All Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 10, at Bearcat Stadium at 7 pm MT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 2 pm MT at WNCC’s Cougar Palace. Scholarships that will be voted on and provided to some of the football and volleyball all-stars will be made possible by the family of Richard Slicker. A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.

