West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball rosters released

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 West Nebraska All-Star rosters have been announced for the annual volleyball and football showcase games to be played Saturday, June 10th in Scottsbluff.

The athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches to participate.

WEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM:

Tamika Eastman, Sioux County

Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales, Minatare

Tayden Kirchner, Ogallala

Jamie Krab, Ogallala

Bryn McNair, Chase County

Kierra Miller, Bayard

Marlee Pinnt, Chadron

Carleigh Pszanka, Gering

Reese Riddle, Sidney

Reaghan Shultz, Gordon-Rushville

Rheagan Stanley, Sidney

Kambree Walker, Hemingford

Tierra West, Scottsbluff

Head Coach- Leslie Foral (Scottsbluff), Assistant Coach- Tabitha Unzicker (Bayard)

EAST VOLLEYBALL TEAM:

Caylin Barnett, Southwest

Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg

Olivia Hansen, Maywood

Bradie Medina, Holdrege

Katherine Paitz, Litchfield

Taylor Ross, South Loup

Shaylyn Safranek, Anselmo-Merna

Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Pat’s

Ashtyn Snider, Cozad

Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup

Bailey Truksa, Southwest

Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg

Alexis Wood, Maywood

Head Coach- Kim Barnett (Southwest), Assistant Coach- Ryan Birner (Holdrege)

WEST FOOTBALL TEAM:

Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff

Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff

Kaden Bohnsack, Gering

Justin Ernest, Leyton

Parker Farrenkopf, Bridgeport

Matthew Finken, Ogallala

Seth Gaswick, Chadron

Logan Gomez, Minatare

Khristian Jimenez, Scottsbluff

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix

Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff

John Kollars, Alliance

Jakob Kruse, Leyton

Kason Loomis, Bridgeport

Ashton Lurz, Valentine

Riley Murphy, Mitchell

Michael Perez Jr, Gordon-Rushville

Austin Roelle, Sidney

Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering

Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County

Alec Sibal, Gering

Ethan Sihm, Perkins County

Merritt Skinner, Ogallala

Ethan Skolsky, Ogallala

Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff

Malachi Swallow, Chadron

Tucker Thomas, Mitchell

Atreyu Thorsen, Gordon-Rushville

Hayden Umble, Mitchell

Johnny Vargas, Garden County

Logan Witte, Valentine

Head Coach- Dale Frerichs (Potter-Dix)

Assistant Coaches- Dillon Broussard (Mitchell), Danny O’Boyle (Gering), Jeremy Reimers (Bridgeport)

EAST FOOTBALL TEAM:

Dylan Bahe, Arapahoe

Eli Boryca, Cozad

Isaiah Bullis, Elwood

Jase Carpenter, Lexington

Cash Chytka, Cozad

Cord Chytka, Cozad

Jonathan Clapp, Alma

Levi Converse, Lexington

Trevor Crisman, North Platte

Gabriel DeNaeyer, Mullen

Sebastian Dones, Lexington

Adam Duggar, McCook

Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow

Bennett Geiken, Gothenburg

Weston Geiken, Gothenburg

Jacob-Gomez Wilson, McCook

Lucas Gomez Wilson, McCook

Kohan Grindle, Cambridge

Jayson Guthard, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Lance Jones, South Loup

Kai Jorgensen, Gothenburg

Eli Kehler, McCook

Clay Meyer, Loomis

Daven Naylor, Loomis

Tyson Neely, Broken Bow

Garrett Piper, Broken Bow

Nathan Reynolds, Broken Bow

Brock Roblee, North Platte

Connor Wells, Broken Bow

Cooper Wendland, Arapahoe

Harley Yenni, North Platte

Gabriel Yochum, Holdrege

Head Coach- Jeff Gross (McCook)

Assistant Coaches- Kurt Altig (North Platte), Jake McLain (Holdrege), Joe Vetrovsky (McCook)

The 2023 West Nebraska-All Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 10, at Bearcat Stadium at 7 pm MT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 2 pm MT at WNCC’s Cougar Palace. Scholarships that will be voted on and provided to some of the football and volleyball all-stars will be made possible by the family of Richard Slicker. A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.

