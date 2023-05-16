Bond set at $10M for man accused of shooting 2 women on Mother’s Day, fleeing with child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a Mother’s Day shooting appears in court and is given a bond set in the millions.

Daryl Johnson, 48, appeared in court Tuesday morning. He’s accused of shooting two women and leaving the scene with his 2-year-old daughter.

Johnson is formally charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of intentional child abuse/no injury.

His bond was set at $10 million.

Daryl Johnson, 48 (Omaha Police Department)

Police say Johnson went to a home near 36th and Parker Street on the morning of Mother’s Day and shot two women before leaving with his daughter.

Johnson was arrested later that afternoon near 35th and California Street and his daughter was found safe in the area of 94th and Blair High Road.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.