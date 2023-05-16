North Platte Nationals open season against Ogallala

The North Platte Nationals host Ogallala for their season opener
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals opened their season on Monday at Historic Bill Wood Field as they hosted the Ogallala Legion Baseball Team.

Ogallala got the jump early in this one as they put up two runs in the first inning, then the pitchers started to get things dialed in for both sides, Caden Rezac and Jackson Polk striking out batters through the second and third innings. The Nationals tied the game up on a couple of base path decisions, including tying the game on an attempted squeeze play where Jackson Polk got caught in a rundown, but was able to score on a dropped ball on the tag. In the end the Nationals walk it off against Ogallala 4-3.

North Platte moves to 1-0 on the season, and will be back on the diamond on Wednesday when they host Lexington.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
Rain totals from the last five days of rain
Major infrastructure funding coming to southwestern Nebraska
Major infrastructure funding coming to southwest Nebraska
Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College
Omaha Police find missing 2-year-old girl
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

The North Platte Nationals host Ogallala for their season opener
North Platte Nationals vs Ogallala
The Nebraska men's track and field team won the Big Ten outdoor team championship on Sunday at...
Nebraska men’s track and field wins Big Ten Outdoor Championship
West Nebraska All-Stars
West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball rosters released
The Nebraska track and field team picked up five more individual Big Ten titles on day two of...
Huskers shatter records en route to five more B1G titles