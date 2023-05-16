North Platte Nationals open season against Ogallala

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals opened their season on Monday at Historic Bill Wood Field as they hosted the Ogallala Legion Baseball Team.

Ogallala got the jump early in this one as they put up two runs in the first inning, then the pitchers started to get things dialed in for both sides, Caden Rezac and Jackson Polk striking out batters through the second and third innings. The Nationals tied the game up on a couple of base path decisions, including tying the game on an attempted squeeze play where Jackson Polk got caught in a rundown, but was able to score on a dropped ball on the tag. In the end the Nationals walk it off against Ogallala 4-3.

North Platte moves to 1-0 on the season, and will be back on the diamond on Wednesday when they host Lexington.

