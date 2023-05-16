Omaha woman sentenced to probation for child neglect resulting in death arrested again

Court documents claim Carmaleta Price violated her probation multiple times
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman who was originally sentenced to probation for child neglect resulting in death has been arrested once again.

According to Omaha Police, 25-year-old Carmaleta Price was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant that was issued on April 7, 2023, for failure to appear in court. This was Price’s latest time in jail since originally being arrested in June 2019 for child neglect resulting in death.

The situation dates back to when Price’s 6-month-old daughter was found dead in her home. She allegedly admitted that she was intoxicated at the time when the baby fell off an air mattress, causing a plastic bag to fall on top of her. Another family member later found the baby deceased.

Price pleaded no contest to negligent child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced to four years of probation.

In 2023, Price has been arrested two times - for violating her probation and for failure to appear in court.

Under the terms of her probation, Price was supposed to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances. But in October and November 2022, Price allegedly failed drug tests on five occasions and at one point had a blood alcohol content of 0.127.

Also in November 2022, a probation officer allegedly wasn’t able to visit Price on four occasions. Price was ordered to report on November 28 but allegedly didn’t show.

Price’s probation was then revoked on Feb. 7, 2023 and she was jailed. Later on March 28, Price was released from jail to participate in the Miracles Program, which is for addiction treatment.

Price allegedly left the program, which violated her bond, and a warrant was issued for her arrest on April 7 when she allegedly failed to show up for court. She was then arrested on Monday, May 15.

