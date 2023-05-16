The Perfect Spring-like conditions for Tuesday; Showers and thunderstorms for the area Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and mild start to the week, conditions will become more Spring-like Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms during the day Wednesday.

As our area of high pressure continues to move towards the east, bringing us on the backend of the feature. This will bring us a more southerly flow across the region, giving us a warming trend for the day Tuesday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Furthermore, we are going to see mainly sunny conditions and winds below 10 mph, making room for the “perfect” Spring day. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the 40s and 50s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies with light winds remaining, with speeds generally below 10 mph.

A stunning and perfect Spring-like day for Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the days Wednesday into Thursday, a slow moving cold front will be making it’s way across the coverage zone. Ahead and behind the cold front, we have opportunities of seeing chances of showers and thunderstorms. Some could even be on the strong to severe side Wednesday, with a low-end threat of severe weather. Mainly damaging winds and hail are the key impacts during this time period. Highs will drop from the low to mid 80s on Wednesday, into the low 70s on Thursday with breezy conditions, with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph. The amount of rainfall from this event will generally be between .25 to .5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. A warmup with ample sunshine will return across the area for the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 80s by Saturday.

Some strong storms are possible for the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

