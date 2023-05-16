Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested

Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park.(National Park Service | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (Gray News) - Park rangers say they found a woman’s body inside a car at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, rangers found the body when responding to a reported incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, on Saturday.

Authorities said a vehicle had been driven into a snowbank at that location with a man standing outside of the car.

Upon further investigation, rangers reported they found the deceased female inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the park service said.

Investigators are currently determining what led to the woman’s death with her identity not immediately released.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24 hours for the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major infrastructure funding coming to southwestern Nebraska
Major infrastructure funding coming to southwest Nebraska
Shelf cloud over Highway 83 in Logan County
Rain totals from the last five days of rain
West Nebraska All-Stars
West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball rosters released
Omaha Police find missing 2-year-old girl
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fire on Interstate 80 that occurred over the...
RV catches fire east of Brady on I-80

Latest News

Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs the repeal of 92 NAC 23 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Nebraska teachers no longer required by state to take skills test
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden marks Jewish American Heritage Month with Broadway stars, speak out on antisemitism