Volunteer nominations open for ServeNebraska 2023 Step Forward Awards

By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen is encouraging Nebraskans to submit nominations for the ServeNebraska’s ninth annual Step Forward Awards that celebrates volunteers who go above and beyond for their community.

The Step Forward Awards are considered the most prestigious awards given to Nebraska volunteers and Pillen is asking businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations to submit the names of people they would like to recognize by July 1.

The award recipients will be selected by Pillen and and honored at the 2023 Step Forward Awards ceremony in the fall.

“Our culture of taking care of our communities is a part of what makes Nebraska a great place to live,” Pillen said. “I encourage all Nebraskans to nominate a volunteer for recognition this year. We must take every chance we get to thank them for their hard work and commitment.”

The nomination categories include:

  • Adult Volunteer
  • Youth Volunteer Leadership
  • Senior Volunteer
  • Volunteer Group
  • Corporate Community Volunteer
  • National Service
  • Veteran Volunteer
  • Disaster Volunteer
  • Lifetime Achievement

“Volunteering is a cornerstone for Nebraska’s culture of being a good neighbor,” Cathleen Plager, executive director for ServeNebraska, said. “We need everyone’s help to honor another group of outstanding volunteers in 2023.”

To submit a nomination, click here.

