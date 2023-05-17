Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say

FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.
FILE - CPR should be taught to older children, health experts say.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leading heart health organizations, including the American Heart Association, said children as young as four can learn how to call 911 in a medical emergency.

By age 10 to 12, they should be able to administer CPR.

In a statement, doctors say young children might not be strong enough to perform correct chest compressions, but they can still learn the basics on how to do it.

They also urge parents to teach their young kids what 911 is, how to call it and what their address is to direct emergency services to their home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital die because the people around them don’t always know how to help.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs the repeal of 92 NAC 23 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Nebraska teachers no longer required by state to take skills test
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fire on Interstate 80 that occurred over the...
RV catches fire east of Brady on I-80
West Nebraska All-Stars
West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball rosters released
State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte speaks with Kathleen Kauth of Omaha on Thursday, April...
LB 574 advances to final round with Hansen’s amendment, combining gender-affirming care & abortion restrictions

Latest News

Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading...
Reading scores soar for kids in Deep South
South Jeffers Reconstruction Project Meeting
South Jeffers Reconstruction Project Meeting
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say