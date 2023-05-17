Huskers ready for NCAA Stillwater Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Nebraska softball team (34-20) travels to Stillwater, Okla. for the NCAA Regionals, May 19-21. This marks the second-consecutive season that the Huskers reached the NCAA Tournament and the 26th appearance in program history. NU will take on No. 21 Wichita State on Friday, May 19. Sixth-seeded Oklahoma State, who holds a No. 9 ranking in the latest NFCA Coaches Poll, will host UMBC on Friday at 3 p.m. Friday’s game will start at 6 p.m. (CT) with live television coverage from ESPNU. Fans can also listen to the game live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

This marks Nebraska’s second-consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and 26th time in program history. This also marks Rhonda Revelle’s 22nd trip to the NCAA Tournament as Nebraska’s head coach.

Nebraska’s offense holds the second-best batting average in the Big Ten with a .308 and is ranked in the top five in the conference in hits (443), doubles (85), home runs (57) and slugging percentage (.495). Freshman Katelyn Caneda has led the Big Red offense through the regular season, holding a .373 batting average. Junior Billie Andrews has added 63 hits, 45 runs and 15 home runs.

Senior Courtney Wallace (23-14) has been a leader in the circle for Nebraska, appearing in 206.0 innings. She has tallied 126 strikeouts while pitching 20 complete games. Wallace is second in the Big Ten victories with 23. Sarah Harness (10-5) has added 103.1 innings of work, adding 91 strikeouts for the Huskers.

Huskers in the Ranks

Nebraska is second in the conference in batting average (.307) and 33rd in the nation.

The Huskers are third in the Big Ten in shutouts with 12 and are ranked 63rd in the NCAA.

NU ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 31st in the nation with a .494 slugging percentage.

Katelyn Caneda is ninth in the conference with a .373 batting average, a mark that leads the Big Red.

Billie Andrews is second in the Big Ten with 15 home runs.

Brooke Andrews is 10th in the Big Ten with 44 RBIs.

Billie Andrews is fourth in total hits in the conference.

Courtney Wallace is first in the conference and 10th nationally in innings pitched with 205.0 innings of work.

Courtney Wallace is second in the Big Ten with 23 victories. She ranks 11th in the NCAA as Brianna Pratt of Miami (OH) leads the nation with 30 wins.

Nebraska Quick Hits

Big Red Records

Nebraska has tallied 85 doubles this season, a number that is tied for third-most in school history.

The Huskers have added 149 extra-base hits this season, a mark that is fourth in NU history.

Courtney Wallace has recorded the most wins in a season since 2014 when Tatum Edwards finished the season with a 24-13 record.

Wallace has moved to 10th all-time in school history with 57 career wins in the circle.

Wallace is also 10th all-time in NU history in innings pitched with 616.0 innings of work.

Wallace is tied for sixth all-time in school history in career saves with nine.

Billie Andrews has tallied 42 career home runs, a total that ranks sixth all-time in NU history.

Andrews is tied for 10th all-time in extra-base hits with 68.

Andrews became the third Husker to record two seasons with 15 or more homers joining Ali Viola and Taylor Edwards as the only NU players to do so.

