Lexington hires Burson as new Wrestling Head Coach

By Jon Allen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lexington High School announced on Monday that Mark Burson would be the next Head Coach for the wrestling team.

Burson replaces Karl Degengardt, who announced his resignation. Burson has worked with the wrestling team since 2008 when he was hired as a middle school assistant, he also has assisted on the football and track teams for the minutemen.

