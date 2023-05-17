Motorcyclists share importance of mental health through Pony Express Ride

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week volunteer motorcyclists will continue the tradition of riding across Nebraska to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

During the 2023 annual Pony Express Ride that will take place from May 17 through May 20, riders will reenact the mail-delivery service of the historic Pony Express by picking up letters written by youth, their families, and other supporters about the importance of children’s mental health, their personal experiences, and their journey with mental health.

Pony Express Ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with the riders delivering the letters to Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, DHHS Interim Director of Behavioral Health Tony Green, and DHHS Chief Operating Officer Larry Kahl.

“The mental health of our children should be considered just as important as their physical health,” Tony Green, Interim Director of the Division of Behavioral Health, said. “For the last 16 years, individuals from across our great state of Nebraska have gathered together to spread awareness about the importance of children’s mental health. It is a great honor to participate in this event and witness the power of our strong communities as they come together to raise awareness and support our kids, the future of Nebraska.”

Stops to pick up letters include:

Wednesday, May 17

Kick-off at Cirrus House in Scottsbluff

Thursday, May 18

Sidney

Ogallala

North Platte

Gothenburg

Kearney

Friday, May 19:

Grand Island

York

Columbus

Norfolk

Fremont

Saturday, May 20:

Omaha

Pre-Rally at Lincoln Frontier Harley Davidson

1:30 pm: Arrive at Nebraska State Capitol Building, North Steps, to deliver letters. There will be activities for children and their family members, food, booths, and more as part of the celebration event.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please reach out to:

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; call, text, or chat 988

Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or your student health center on campus.

Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660

Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

