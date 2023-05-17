North Platte Native Raegan Skillstad retiring after 31 years at McDaid Elementary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022-23 school year is coming to an end for North Platte native Raegan Skillstad who has a 31 year teaching career.

Skillstad was hired at North Platte Catholic Schools and McDaid Elementary in 1992 as a part-time kindergarten teacher. However, just days before the start of her first school year as an educator, Skillstad was presented with an opportunity to be a full-time educator for sixth grade.

Skillstad says the fit in sixth grade was so good that she stuck with it for her entire 31 year career in education. “You’ve got the age group between 10 and 12, they are on the cusp of being teenagers and at that age where they are still wanting to please and find out who they really are. I think some of my favorite memories are where I just connected with kids and we laughed while we learned. We grew together,” Skillstad said.

McDaid Elementary Principal Pam Wood worked with Skillstad for more than 20 years as a fellow educator and most recently as an administrator. Wood estimates that during Skillstad’s time at North Platte Catholic Schools, she taught over a thousand students. “Through all the years and all the changes there is one thing that never changed, Mrs. Skillstad has kept students at the heart of her teaching. I’ve seen her make a real difference for kids, especially those who needed a champion in their lives. Mrs. Skillstad made sure that she was that person for kids that needed it and she truly made a difference and was a difference maker,” Wood said.

Skillstad said that during her retirement she is looking forward to having a more flexible schedule while also visiting her children who graduated from North Platte Catholic Schools. Like Skillstad and her Husband, retired St. Patrick’s High School Principal Mark Skillstad, their children have pursued careers in education.

