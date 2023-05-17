RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”(Oscar Mayer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time to say goodbye to a well-known classic ride – the Wienermobile’s name has been retired.

The beloved Wienermobile will hit the road this summer with a new name – the Frankmobile.

The name change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”

Instead of having the iconic Hotdoggers behind the wheel, the new drivers are called Frankfurters.

The company is also introducing a new Frank for Franks program. Anyone with an iteration of the name Frank can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer said this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs the repeal of 92 NAC 23 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Nebraska teachers no longer required by state to take skills test
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fire on Interstate 80 that occurred over the...
RV catches fire east of Brady on I-80
West Nebraska All-Stars
West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball rosters released

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said no matter the length of the chase involving Meghan and...
New York mayor calls chase involving royal couple 'inappropriate'
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019,...
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex abuse charges against R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.
Police: 2 women charged after man found dead in hotel room