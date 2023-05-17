Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday; Beautiful conditions during the weekend

Afternoon to evening thunderstorms possible Wednesday, with some possibility on the strong to severe side with warm temperatures
By Andre Brooks
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After the perfect, Spring-like day across the area Tuesday, conditions will turn more stormy Wednesday into Thursday with some storms being on the strong side Wednesday. Then a beautiful weekend in store for the region.

Our area of high pressure is now situated to our south and east, bringing in a southeasterly flow across the region from the Gulf of Mexico. This flow will bring the thermometer up into the low to mid 80s, with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph. A cold front, located to our north and west, will be moving into the region. With moisture, enough instability and shear in the atmosphere, this will ignite the potential for showers and thunderstorms, with some being on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. The main timing for these storms will be between 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday to 3 a.m. CDT Thursday. Rainfall amounts from these storms will mainly be between .25 to .5 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s with breezy conditions remaining. With enough moisture in the air Thursday, leftover post-frontal showers and embedded thunderstorms for the area with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s.

Some strong storms possible for the area Wednesday
Some strong storms possible for the area Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend, a ridge will be setting up across the viewing area, and this will bring us the calm, warm and sunny weather with highs in the low to mid 70s Friday, to the upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday into Sunday. These calm conditions will continue into Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tranquil conditions as we head into the weekend
Tranquil conditions as we head into the weekend(Andre Brooks)

