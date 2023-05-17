South Jeffers reconstruction project to include all new pavement and sidewalk

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Department of Transportation District Six held a public informational meeting Tuesday to discuss the South Jeffers reconstruction project.

Representatives from Paulsen, Inc were on hand to discuss what the $11.2 million project will look like for the traveling public and businesses along the route.

“The look and the feel is going to be really similar. It’s just going to be all new pavement, sidewalk, street lighting, traffic signals and storm sewer,” said NDOT District Six Engineer Gary Thayer. “Thankfully, the city of North Platte has completed the water main work or will just real shortly so that’s a big benefit for progression of the project.”

Construction for the two year project is expected to start June 5.

A similar project is planned for 2026 and 2027 for the northbound lanes on South Dewey street.

