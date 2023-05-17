State Golf tournament fields set

District golf wrapped up Tuesday and we now know who will compete at state
By Jon Allen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The fields are set for the boys state golf tournaments scheduled for May 23rd and 24th across the state.

North Platte sends one golfer to the Class A tournament in Norfolk, Jesse Mauch, the Bulldogs missed making the tournament as a team by just 6 strokes. In Class B, Ogallala makes the tournament as the runners-up at District B-4 in Sidney. Cole Kramer makes the field in Class C for Sandhills Valley, and finally in Class D Perkins County makes the tournament by finishing third at the District D-5 tournament while Matthew Phelps of Saint Pat’s, and Jacob Holzfaster and Ethan Hardin of Paxton, make the tournament as individuals.

