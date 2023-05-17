UNK increases graduation security after shootings near campus

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK Wednesday announced tighter security measures for Friday’s graduation ceremony following a report of a third shooting in four days near campus.

UNK Communications Director Todd Gottula said the school had already been working on additional safety and security measures for commencement and other large events. He said with the recent incidents near the campus it made sense to put those in place this week.

UNK asks all guests to arrive early and travel light, as they may be subject to search upon entry.

The new security measures include the following:

Doors to the event open at 8 a.m., with commencement starting at 10 a.m.

There are three public entrances are available at the Health and Sports Center: The main entrance is located at the west side of the building off the pedestrian bridge. The other entrance is on the east side of the building. A third entrance for graduates is at the north end of Cushing Coliseum but is not open to the public.

Guests should expect a visual inspection of person, bags and clothing capable of concealing prohibited items. Small clutch purses and wallets are preferred at entry and will expedite inspection.

Certain items are prohibited. These include but are not limited to: Any type of weapon, fake weapon or object resembling a weapon. This includes firearms, knives, tasers, chains and any item deemed to compromise public safety Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances, vaporizing pens / E-cigs or any paraphernalia associated with drug use. The Health and Sports Center is a smoke-free facility Animals (except service animals) Laser pens / pointers of any type Noisemakers (including air horns, cow bells or whistles)



If an item is revealed during a search, patrons may dispose of the item, or they may return it to their vehicle. UNK does not safeguard any personal belongings or items of any type.

