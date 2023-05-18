Adams Bank and Trust investigating cybersecurity incident

Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual...
Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual activity’ earlier this week.(PRNewswire)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Adams Bank and Trust is investigating a cybersecurity incident after experiencing “unusual activity’ this past Tuesday.

The bank alerted customers via Facebook on Wednesday to say they have locked down their bank servers. The IT department is working diligently to restore all customer services and bank servers.

While routine debit card transactions are processing as normal, they reiterate that funds and personal information are secure.

Customers can call their local banker or the customer service line for further questions at 1-800-422-3488.

